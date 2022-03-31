Japan's JERA closes nine thermal units of total capacity 3.8 GW

Japan's biggest power generator, JERA, has permanently closed nine thermal power generation units with total capacity of 3.8 gigawatts (GW) because of ageing facilities, it said on Thursday.

They consist of three oil-fired units of the Oi power station in the capital, Tokyo; two liquefied natural gas (LNG) units in nearby Yokohama, and four LNG-fired units at Chita in central Japan.

All were built between 1964 and 1974 and operations have been suspended since 2016 or 2017.

JERA, a joint venture between Tokyo Electric Power (TEPCO) 9501.T and Chubu Electric Power 9502.T, has decided to decommission them as restart would be too expensive, a company official said.

Several new thermal power generation units of total capacity 6.66 GW are being built at other stations to replace the decommissioned units and ensure stable supply, he added.

