US Markets

Japan's JERA buys 300 MW onshore wind farm project in U.S.

Contributor
Yuka Obayashi Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ISSEI KATO

Japan's biggest power generator JERA Co Inc said on Thursday it had bought a 100% stake in the 300 megawatts (MW) El Sauz onshore wind power project in Texas in the United States from a unit of Apex Clean Energy for an undisclosed sum.

TOKYO, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Japan's biggest power generator JERA Co Inc said on Thursday it had bought a 100% stake in the 300 megawatts (MW) El Sauz onshore wind power project in Texas in the United States from a unit of Apex Clean Energy for an undisclosed sum.

The deal is part of JERA's effort to expand its global renewable energy capacity to 5 gigawatts (GW) by March 2026 and is the company's first U.S. renewable project.

The construction of the wind farm in Willacy County in Texas will begin in early 2022 with operation scheduled to start in the last quarter of the year, JERA said in a statement.

Including the new U.S. project, the Japanese company has 1.75 GW of renewables assets.

JERA, a thermal power and fuel joint venture between Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings 9501.T and Chubu Electric Power 9502.T, aims to increase its renewables assets in the United States to 2 GW by taking an advantage of the government's support for the development of renewable energy.

"The U.S. renewable energy projects currently under our consideration amount to more than 4 GW and we want to select and develop 2 GW of promising projects of that," JERA President Satoshi Onoda told reporters last week.

(Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; editing by Barbara Lewis)

((Yuka.Obayashi@thomsonreuters.com; +813-4520-1265;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest US Markets Videos

Test Video TOPIC US market

Nov 24, 2021

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular