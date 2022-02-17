Japan's January core CPI rises 0.2% yr/yr - govt

TOKYO, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Japan's core consumer prices rose 0.2% in January from a year earlier, data from the Internal Affairs ministry showed on Friday.

The increase in the core consumer price index - which includes oil products but excludes volatile prices of fresh fruit, vegetables and seafood - was weaker than a median market forecast for a 0.3% gain.

For the full tables, go to the ministry's website at: http://www.stat.go.jp/english/data/cpi/index.htm

(Reporting by Daniel Leussink; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

