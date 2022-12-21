Japan's Jan-March crude steel output seen falling 4.0% year-on-year -METI

December 21, 2022 — 10:26 pm EST

Written by Chang-Ran Kim for Reuters ->

TOKYO, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Japan's crude steel output in the January-March quarter of 2023 is forecast to fall 4.0% from a year earlier to 22.10 million tonnes, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI) said on Thursday.

Demand for steel products, including those for export, is

forecast to decline 4.3% to 19.98 million tonnes in the January-March period versus a year earlier, the ministry said, citing an industry survey.

Exports are forecast to fall 7.4% to 6.19 million tonnes,

the ministry said.

