Japan's JAL says to cancel all flights to Europe on Thursday

Credit: REUTERS/Issei Kato

TOKYO, March 3 (Reuters) - Japan Airlines Co Ltd 9201.T will cancel all flights to and from Europe on Thursday, citing concerns about the situation in Ukraine and following a similar move by bigger rival ANA Holdings Inc 9202.T.

"We are continuously monitoring the situation, but given the present situation in Ukraine and the different risks, we have decided to cancel flights," a JAL spokesperson told Reuters.

The move comes after carrier ANA said it would halt all of its European flights on Thursday, citing concerns about safety.

Both airlines have previously said they were considering routes that avoid Russia, given the security worries sparked by the invasion of Ukraine.

Airlines around the world have suspended flights in Russian airspace, while European nations, Canada and the United States have banned Russian aircraft from their airspace, in a bid to pressure President Vladimir Putin to end the Ukraine invasion.

