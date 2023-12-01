News & Insights

Japan's Iwatani buys stake in Cosmo Energy from Murakami funds

Credit: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

December 01, 2023 — 02:27 am EST

Written by Kantaro Komiya and Yuka Obayashi for Reuters ->

Corrects spelling of Cosmo in second paragraph

TOKYO, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Japanese gas company Iwatani Corp 8088.T on Friday said it had raised its stake in Cosmo Energy Holdings 5021.T to 20% by buying shares from funds related to prominent activist shareholder Yoshiaki Murakami for 105.3 billion yen ($710.8 million).

Iwatani already holds a 0.07% stake in Cosmo. The price it paid for the 19.93% stake from the funds was at an 8% premium to Cosmo's 5,616 yen share price at Friday's closing. Iwatani plans to buy an additional 250,000 shares, or 0.29%, subject to regulatory approval, it said in a disclosure.

A Cosmo spokesman declined to comment on the deal.

Murakami's funds, which own 20% of Japan's third-biggest oil refiner, had planned to raise their stake to nearly 25%.

Cosmo called for a shareholder vote on Dec. 14, where it said it would seek approval for a revised "poison pill" strategy to block the additional fund purchases.

In a Friday statement issued after Iwatani's announcement, Murakami-linked fund City Index Eleventh said it has dropped the purchases plan for Cosmo shares.

Cosmo's chief executive Shigeru Yamada told a Reuters interview last month that the company could struggle to win shareholder support, as it decided to not use a tactic known as "a majority of minority vote", which it successfully used in a vote in June.

($1 = 148.1400 yen)

(Reporting by Kantaro Komiya and Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Edmund Klamann and Miral Fahmy)

((Kantaro.Komiya@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @kantarokomiya;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.