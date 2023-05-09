Japan's Itochu promises dividend increase amid conservative profit outlook

TOKYO, May 9 (Reuters) - Japan's Itochu Corp 8001.T posted a 2.4% fall in net profit for the fiscal year ended in March to 800.5 billion yen ($6 billion) on a weaker food business but promised higher dividends for the current year despite a conservative earnings forecast.

Japan's trading houses Marubeni Corp 8002.T, Mitsui & Co 8031.T and Sojitz 2768.T posted a combined $13 billion in net profit for the year ended on March 31 as Russia's invasion of Ukraine lifted energy prices, but they warned that the new fiscal year will be weaker.

($1 = 135.0500 yen)

(Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Edmund Klamann)

