Japan's Itochu, partners to start power storage business in Fukuoka

TOKYO, July 18 (Reuters) - Japan's Itochu Corp 8001.T plans to start a power storage business together with its partners in Fukuoka prefecture in south-western Japan, the trading house said in a statement on Tuesday.

Batteries are central to Japan becoming carbon neutral by 2050, as they are critical for the storage of renewable energy and to smoothen output fluctuations.

The project, scheduled to start operations in 2025, will use large-scale storage batteries and have rated output of 20 megawatts and rated capacity of 56 megawatt hours, Itochu said.

Last month, Itochu established a power storage company with Osaka Gas Co 9532.T and Tokyo Century Corp 8439.T which would start construction of large-scale lithium-ion storage batteries in Osaka prefecture in the first half of the current fiscal year, to be launched in the fiscal year of 2025.

