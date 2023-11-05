News & Insights

Japan's Itochu H1 net profit down 14.5% y/y, sets buy back

November 05, 2023 — 11:19 pm EST

Written by Katya Golubkova for Reuters ->

Nov 6 (Reuters) - Japanese trading house Itochu 8001.T on Monday posted a 14.5% drop in six-month net profit but raised its full-fiscal year profit forecast on stronger non-resource business development expectations and weaker yen.

Itochu's net profit to Sept. 30 was 412.90 billion yen ($2.8 billion), down from the same period last year on weaker coal and iron ore prices. It raised its net profit forecast for the year ending in March 2024 by 20 billion yen to 800 billion yen.

The company will buy back up to 1.2% of its shares worth 75 billion yen, it added on Monday.

($1 = 149.5600 yen)

