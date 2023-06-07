News & Insights

Japan's Isuzu to relocate factory from Thailand to Indonesia - Indonesia govt

June 07, 2023 — 07:12 am EDT

Written by Stefanno Sulaiman and Chayut Setboonsarng for Reuters ->

JAKARTA, June 7 (Reuters) - Japanese truck maker Isuzu Motors 7202.T plans to relocate a factory from Thailand to Indonesia and could start production as early as next year, Indonesia's industry minister said on Wednesday.

Minister Agus Gumiwang Kartasasmita met with Isuzu's executives in Tokyo on Tuesday, the ministry said in a statement.

Isuzu in Thailand did not immediately respond to a request for confirmation.

"We appreciate Isuzu's decision...we will provide incentives and will support the relocation process," the minister said in the statement.

Isuzu already has a factory in Karawang, Indonesia.

Indonesia currently produces automobiles for several Japanese brands including Honda 7267.T, Mitsubishi 7211.T and Suzuki 7269.T. It is also seeking to position itself as a centre for electric vehicle battery production, capitalising on its abundant raw materials.

