Japan's ispace assumes failure in bid to make first commercial moon landing

Credit: REUTERS/KIM KYUNG-HOON

April 25, 2023 — 01:33 pm EDT

Written by Kantaro Komiya and Joey Roulette for Reuters ->

By Kantaro Komiya and Joey Roulette

April 25 (Reuters) - Japanese startup ispace 9348.T assumed failure in its attempt to make the first private moon landing on Tuesday as engineers struggled to regain contact with the company's Hakuto-R Mission 1 (M1) lander long after it was due for a lunar touchdown.

"We lost the communication, so we have to assume that we could not complete the landing on the lunar surface," ispace CEO Takeshi Hakamada said on a company live stream, as mission control engineers in Tokyo continued to try regaining contact with the lander.

The M1 lander appeared set to touch down around 12:40 p.m. Eastern time (1640 GMT Tuesday) after coming as close as 295 feet from the lunar surface, a live animation of the lander's telemtry showed.

The spacecraft launched from Cape Canaveral, Florida, on a SpaceX rocket in December and has completed several mission objectives leading up to its landing attempt.

(Reporting by Kantaro Komiya; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim, Stephen Coates and Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

