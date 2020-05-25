Japan's Isetan Mitsukoshi to reopen main stores on Saturday

TOKYO, May 26 (Reuters) - Japanese department store company Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings 3099.T said it will reopen its main stores in the Tokyo area including its Isetan flagship, one of the most fashion-forward department stores in the capital.

The stores, including Mitsukoshi's Nihombashi and Ginza stores, have been closed since April 8.

Isetan Mitsukoshi and other department stores had been hit by a slump in foreign tourists and fears about the coronavirus even before the government's declaration of a state of emergency. The company reported a net loss of 11 billion yen ($102 million) for the year through March.

($1 = 107.8300 yen)

