Japan's Isetan Mitsukoshi to reopen main stores on Saturday

TOKYO, May 26 (Reuters) - Japanese department store company Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings 3099.T said it will reopen its main stores in the Tokyo area including its Isetan flagship, one of the most fashion-forward department stores in the capital.

The stores, including Mitsukoshi's Nihombashi and Ginza stores, have been closed since April 8.

Isetan Mitsukoshi and other department stores had been hit by a slump in foreign tourists and fears about the coronavirus even before the government's declaration of a state of emergency. The company reported a net loss of 11 billion yen ($102 million) for the year through March.

($1 = 107.8300 yen)

(Reporting by Ritsuko Ando; Editing by Kim Coghill)

((Ritsuko.Ando@reuters.com; +81 3 6441 1743;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.