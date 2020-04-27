Japan's Isetan Mitsukoshi expects 11 billion yen annual loss

TOKYO, April 27 (Reuters) - Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings 3099.T expects a net loss of 11 billion yen ($102.66 million) for the year ended March 31 hurt by the coronavirus outbreak, the Japanese department store said on Monday.

The company, which had previously forecast a profit of 7 billion yen, said it would announce its results on May 11, later than an original date of May 7.

($1 = 107.1500 yen)

(Reporting by Ritsuko Ando; editing by Jason Neely)

