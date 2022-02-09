Japan's Inpex to invest up to $38 bln in growth areas over 9 years

Contributor
around Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Kim Kyung Hoon

Japan's biggest oil and gas explorer, Inpex Corp, said on Wednesday it would invest up to 4.4 trillion yen ($38 billion) in growth areas over the next 9 years, with 1 trillion to be spent on decarbonisation, including hydrogen and ammonia.

By around 2030, Inpex aims to boost its commercial production of hydrogen to more than 100,000 tonnes a year and inject 2.5 million tonnes of CO2 a year, using its carbon capture and utilization and storage (CCUS) technology.

It also plans to boost its renewable energy capacity to up to 2 gigawatts (GW) by 2030, mainly through offshore wind and geothermal power.

For 2021, Inpex reported a sharp turnaround in earnings thanks to soaring oil and gas prices, with net profit hitting 223 billion yen, against a net loss of 111.6 billion yen a year earlier when hefty impairment losses eroded its profits.

It predicted a 12% increase in profit this year to 250 billion yen.

Ueda said the Japanese government has asked Inpex to help with LNG supply to Europe amid growing tensions between Russia and Ukraine which pose a risk of energy supply disruptions.

"We'll try to respond to the request although it won't be easy as most of its LNG production is linked with long-term contracts," he said.

($1=115.4800 yen)

(Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Jacqueline Wong and Bernadette Baum)

((Yuka.Obayashi@thomsonreuters.com; +813-4520-1265;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters