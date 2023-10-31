Japan's Inpex to buy into liquefied hydrogen supply chain company

TOKYO, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Japan's top oil and gas producer Inpex 1605.T said on Tuesday it would buy a 30% stake in Japan Suiso Energy (JSE) in a bid to expand its clean energy usage and cut back on fossil fuels.

JSE focuses on large-scale hydrogen liquefaction and transportation technology. Inpex said it had agreed to buy the stake for an undisclosed amount from Kawasaki Heavy Industries 7012.T.

After the deal, Kawasaki will hold a 36.6% stake and Iwatani Corp 8088.T will own the remaining 33.4% stake, Inpex added.

Hydrogen and its derivative ammonia are important elements in Japan's strategy to be carbon-neutral by 2050, and the country wants to boost hydrogen supply to 20 million metric tons annually by then, including via international supply chains.

(Reporting by Katya Golubkova; editing by Miral Fahmy)

