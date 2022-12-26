US Markets

Japan's Inpex signs 20-year LNG deal with Venture Global

Credit: REUTERS/KIM KYUNG-HOON

December 26, 2022 — 11:07 pm EST

Written by Emily Chow for Reuters ->

SINGAPORE, Dec 27 (Reuters) - Inpex Corp 1605.T, Japan's biggest oil and gas explorer, said on Tuesday that it has signed a long-term liquefied natural gas (LNG) sales and purchase agreement with U.S.-based Venture Global LNG.

Under the agreement, Inpex will buy one million tonnes per annum (mtpa) of LNG for 20 years on a free-on-board basis, Inpex said in a statement.

The agreement was signed between the subsidiaries of the two companies, INPEX Energy Trading Singapore Pte Ltd (IETS) and Venture Global CP2 LNG LLC.

IETS will buy the LNG from Venture Global LNG's CP2 LNG project in Louisiana, which is expected to begin construction in 2023, according to Inpex's statement.

The LNG will be delivered to INPEX's Naoetsu LNG terminal and other terminals in Japan.

(Reporting by Emily Chow; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

((emily.chow@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: emily.chow.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.