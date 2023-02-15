Japan's Inpex secures two offshore blocks in Malaysia in gas expansion bid

Feb 15 (Reuters) - Inpex 1605.T, Japan's top exploration and production company, has secured new production sharing agreements with Malaysian companies Petronas and Petroleum Sarawak Berhad (Petros) located offshore of the state of Sarawak, Inpex said on Wednesday.

Companies from Japan, a resource-poor nation, are trying to expand their presence in global fossil fuel projects, from oil to liquefied natural gas, and are also developing renewable energy, including at home, to diversify energy sources.

Wednesday's deal provides Inpex with offshore hydrocarbon exploration licences for Block 4E and Block SK418 in Malaysia, allowing the company to further expand in gas production, one of its top priorities, it said.

Inpex has also agreed to collaborate with state-owned Petros in developing a carbon capture and storage (CCS) project covering CO2 emitted from gas fields, petrochemical and manufacturing industries along with other carbon-producing businesses in Sarawak, the company added.

(Reporting by Katya Golubkova)

