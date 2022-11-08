Japan's Inpex may withdraw from Eagle Ford shale oil project -executive

TOKYO, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Japan's biggest oil and gas explorer, Inpex Corp 1605.T, may withdraw from the U.S. Eagle Ford shale oil project, a company executive said on Tuesday, due to lower-than-expected output and reserves.

"We may consider selling the project," Daisuke Yamada, Inpex's managing executive officer, told a news conference.

The company booked an impairment loss of $140 million on its stake in the project in the quarter from July to September.

(Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

