Japan's Inpex buys 50% in Enel's Australia renewable business in green push

TOKYO, July 13 (Reuters) - Japan's Inpex said on Thursday it has bought a 50% stake in the Australian renewable business of Italy's Enel , as the Japanese oil and gas producer expands into green energy.

Inpex, Japan's largest oil and gas exploration and production company, already has offshore wind assets both in Europe and at home along with a geothermal power business in Asia and other renewable energy projects.

Inpex has agreed to buy half of Enel's Australian renewable energy unit, Enel Green Power Australia (EGPA), which has assets in wind and solar, Inpex said in a statement. Enel will retain the remaining 50% stake.

The deal put EGPA's enterprise value at around 400 million euros ($446 million) including 140 million euros in debt, Enel said separately on Thursday.

EGPA currently operates three solar plants totalling 310 megawatt (MW) of installed gross capacity, a 76 MW wind project under construction and has another 93-MW-big solar project in execution.

Inpex's biggest project in Australia is the Ichthys liquefied natural gas (LNG) plant, where it plans to increase capacity to 9.3 million metric tons per year by 2024 from 8.9 million metric tons currently.

($1 = 0.8965 euros) (Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Kim Coghill) ((ekaterina.golubkova@thomsonreuters.com;)) Keywords: JAPAN INPEX/RENEWABLE

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.