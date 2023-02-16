Japan's Idemitsu shuts Hokkaido CDU due to system trouble

TOKYO, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Japanese oil refiner Idemitsu Kosan Co 5019.T has shut the 150,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) crude distillation unit (CDU) at its Hokkaido refinery in northern Japan on Feb. 14 due to system trouble, a company spokesperson said on Friday.

He declined to comment on details of the glitch, but said it expects to restart operations soon.

(Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

