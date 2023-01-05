Japan's Idemitsu restarts Yokkaichi No.2 CDU after maintenance

January 05, 2023 — 03:12 am EST

Written by Yuka Obayashi for Reuters ->

TOKYO, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Japan's second-biggest oil refiner, Idemitsu Kosan Co 5019.T, restarted the 100,000 barrels per day (bpd) No.2 crude distillation unit (CDU) at its Yokkaichi refinery in central Japan on Dec. 3, a company spokesperson said on Thursday.

The unit was shut on Sept. 26 for scheduled maintenance.

The 150,000-bpd CDU at the refinery continues to operate, she said, but declined to comment on the current run rate and the impact on other equipment.

