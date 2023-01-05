Japan's Idemitsu restarts Yokkaichi No.2 CDU after maintenance

TOKYO, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Japan's second-biggest oil refiner, Idemitsu Kosan Co 5019.T, restarted the 100,000 barrels per day (bpd) No.2 crude distillation unit (CDU) at its Yokkaichi refinery in central Japan on Dec. 3, a company spokesperson said on Thursday.

The unit was shut on Sept. 26 for scheduled maintenance.

The 150,000-bpd CDU at the refinery continues to operate, she said, but declined to comment on the current run rate and the impact on other equipment.

(Reporting by Yuka Obayashi Editing by Mark Potter)

