Japan's Idemitsu Kosan to sell its stake in Australia's Ensham coal mine

February 03, 2023 — 02:59 am EST

Written by Reuters ->

TOKYO, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Japan's Idemitsu Kosan Co 5019.T has agreed to sell its 85% stake in the Ensham coal mine in Australia to Sungela Pty for an upfront payment of A$340 million ($240 million), it said on Friday.

Idemitsu Kosan, Japan's second-biggest oil refiner, will also receive a royalty payment based on the price and volume of coal to be sold from Ensham in 2023 and 2024, it said in a statement.

Sungela is 75% owned by Thungela Resources TGAJ.J, with 12.5% satkes held by Mayfair Corporations Group and Audley Energy Ltd, Idemitsu said.

($1 = 1.4158 Australian dollars)

