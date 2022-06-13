Japan's Idemitsu Kosan to buy out Seibu Oil, close its domestic oil refinery -Nikkei

Contributor
Sakura Murakami Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/KYODO

Japanese petroleum supplier Idemitsu Kosan is set to close a domestic refinery operated by its affiliate Seibu Oil as early as fiscal 2023, the Nikkei newspaper reported on Tuesday.

TOKYO, June 14 (Reuters) - Japanese petroleum supplier Idemitsu Kosan 5019.T is set to close a domestic refinery operated by its affiliate Seibu Oil 9504.T as early as fiscal 2023, the Nikkei newspaper reported on Tuesday.

Idemitsu Kosan will also increase its current 38% stake in Seibu Oil to make it a wholly owned unit by October this year, the report said.

The company is set to make an announcement of the closure later on Tuesday, Nikkei added.

(Reporting by Sakura Murakami; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

((Sakura.Murakami@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters