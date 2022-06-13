Japan's Idemitsu Kosan to buy out Seibu Oil, close its domestic oil refinery -Nikkei

TOKYO, June 14 (Reuters) - Japanese petroleum supplier Idemitsu Kosan 5019.T is set to close a domestic refinery operated by its affiliate Seibu Oil 9504.T as early as fiscal 2023, the Nikkei newspaper reported on Tuesday.

Idemitsu Kosan will also increase its current 38% stake in Seibu Oil to make it a wholly owned unit by October this year, the report said.

The company is set to make an announcement of the closure later on Tuesday, Nikkei added.

(Reporting by Sakura Murakami; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

