Japan's Honda to increase EV production in Thailand - Thai government

BANGKOK, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Japanese automaker Honda 7267.T will increase the proportion of its production of electric vehicles (EV), EV batteries and electric motorcycles in regional automaking hub Thailand, the Thai government said on Thursday.

Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin held a meeting with the company's executives earlier Thursday.

