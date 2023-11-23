News & Insights

Japan's Honda to increase EV production in Thailand - Thai government

Credit: REUTERS/STEVE MARCUS

November 23, 2023 — 03:15 am EST

Written by Chayut Setboonsarng and Panarat Thepgumpanat for Reuters ->

BANGKOK, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Japanese automaker Honda 7267.T will increase the proportion of its production of electric vehicles (EV), EV batteries and electric motorcycles in regional automaking hub Thailand, the Thai government said on Thursday.

Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin held a meeting with the company's executives earlier Thursday.

