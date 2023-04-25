Japan's Honda Motor in strategic collaboration agreement with TSMC

TOKYO, April 26 (Reuters) - Japan's Honda Motor Co 7267.T on Wednesday unveiled it reached a basic agreement on strategic collaboration with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC) 2330.TW as part of steps the company was taking to address a semiconductor shortage.

The automaker also said it planned to introduce four new electric vehicle (EV) models in Japan by 2026.

