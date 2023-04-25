News & Insights

Oil

Japan's Honda Motor in strategic collaboration agreement with TSMC

Credit: REUTERS/SHANNON STAPLETON

April 25, 2023 — 10:27 pm EDT

Written by Daniel Leussink and Satoshi Sugiyama for Reuters ->

TOKYO, April 26 (Reuters) - Japan's Honda Motor Co 7267.T on Wednesday unveiled it reached a basic agreement on strategic collaboration with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC) 2330.TW as part of steps the company was taking to address a semiconductor shortage.

The automaker also said it planned to introduce four new electric vehicle (EV) models in Japan by 2026.

(Reporting by Daniel Leussink and Satoshi Sugiyama; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

((daniel.leussink@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @danielleussink;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
OilUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.