News & Insights

Oil

Japan's Honda, GS Yuasa to invest $3 bln for battery development, build plant -Nikkei

Credit: REUTERS/ALY SONG

April 27, 2023 — 10:15 am EDT

Written by Daniel Leussink, Maki Shiraki, Elaine Lies for Reuters ->

TOKYO, April 27 (Reuters) - Japanese automaker Honda Motor Co Ltd 7267.T and battery maker GS Yuasa Corp 6674.T will invest over 400 billion yen ($2.99 billion) and team up to produce batteries for electric vehicles (EVs) and homes, the Nikkei newspaper reported on Thursday.

The companies will start by building a new plant in Japan, targeting a production capacity of at least 20 gigawatt hours (GWh), the Nikkei added, without citing sources.

A joint-venture, which the companies unveiled in January, will play a central role in the development of batteries and materials as well as capital investment, the Nikkei said.

Japan's Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry would provide a subsidy of about 150 billion yen, the newspaper added, without specifying whether that would be only for building the factory.

A Honda spokesperson told Reuters the report was not something it had announced, and there was nothing it could answer about it at this point, while a ministry official said the same. GS Yuasa could not be immediately reached outside of regular office hours.

($1 = 133.9700 yen)

(Reporting by Daniel Leussink, Maki Shiraki and Elaine Lies; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

((daniel.leussink@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @danielleussink;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Oil
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.