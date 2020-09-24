Japan's Hitachi Transport says to scrap tie-up with SG Holdings

Japan's Hitachi Transport System on Thursday said it and delivery firm SG Holdings had decided to scrap a four-year-old capital tie-up, citing the need for greater flexibility in the coronavirus era.

TOKYO, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Japan's Hitachi Transport System 9086.T on Thursday said it and delivery firm SG Holdings 9143.T had decided to scrap a four-year-old capital tie-up, citing the need for greater flexibility in the coronavirus era.

The two companies are no longer considering a merger, Hitachi Transport said, adding it would be returning its 20% stake in SG Holdings for 87.5 billion yen ($830 million).

Hitachi Transport said it expected to book a one-time gain of 20.6 billion yen on its parent-only earnings in the year to March related to the share sale.

It was still determining whether the share sale would have an impact on its consolidated earnings, it said.

($1 = 105.4900 yen)

