TOKYO, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Japan's Hitachi Ltd is set to sell about half of its stake in Hitachi Construction in a sale worth about 182.4 billion yen ($1.60 billion), the company announced on Friday.

Itochu will buy Hitachi's stake with Japan Industrial Partners.

($1 = 113.7100 yen)

(Reporting by Sakura Murakami)

