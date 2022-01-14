US Markets
Japan's Hitachi to sell about 50% stake in construction unit for $1.6 bln

Sakura Murakami Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Japan's Hitachi Ltd said on Friday it plans to sell about half of its stake in Hitachi Construction to trading company Itochu in a sale worth about 182.4 billion yen ($1.60 billion).

TOKYO, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Japan's Hitachi Ltd 6501.T said on Friday it plans to sell about half of its stake in Hitachi Construction 6305.T to trading company Itochu 8001.T in a sale worth about 182.4 billion yen ($1.60 billion).

Itochu will buy Hitachi's stake for 3,300 yen a share with Japan Industrial Partners. Hitachi currently owns a 51.5% stake in the construction company.

The sale would represent a final tranche of Hitachi's decade-long business portfolio overhaul, in which it sold chip-making equipment manufacturer Hitachi Kokusai Electric and chemicals maker Hitachi Chemical in recent years.

Hitachi Construction, the smaller rival of Komatsu Ltd 6301.T and Caterpillar Inc CAT.N, generated 813 billion yen in its last full business year from sales of excavators, wheel loaders, dump trucks and their parts.

It employs about 25,000 people worldwide with around three-quarters of sales outside Japan.

($1 = 113.7100 yen)

(Reporting by Sakura Murakami; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

Most Popular