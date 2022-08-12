Commodities

Japan's Hino Motors, Toyota accused of misconduct in U.S. lawsuit

Rocky Swift Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/KIM KYUNG-HOON

Japanese vehicle maker Hino Motors Ltd and its parent, Toyota Motor Corp, have been accused of historical misconduct in a class action lawsuit brought in the United States, Hino said on Friday.

The case, in the Southern District of Florida, has been filed on behalf of those who bought or leased 2004-2021 model year Hino trucks in the United States, the company said in a statement.

