Japan's Hino Motors, Toyota accused of misconduct in U.S. lawsuit

TOKYO, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Japanese vehicle maker Hino Motors Ltd and its parent, Toyota Motor Corp, have been accused of historical misconduct in a class action lawsuit brought in the United States, Hino said on Friday.

The case, in the Southern District of Florida, has been filed on behalf of those who bought or leased 2004-2021 model year Hino trucks in the United States, the company said in a statement.

(Reporting by Rocky Swift; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

((rocky.swift@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.