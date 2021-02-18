Japan's Hashimoto says she was selected as new Tokyo 2020 president

TOKYO, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Japan's Seiko Hashimoto, a woman who has competed in seven Olympics, has been chosen as president of the Tokyo 2020 Organising committee, she said on Thursday, replacing a man who resigned over a furore about his sexist remarks.

Hashimoto had been Japan's Olympics minister until she resigned on Thursday to take up her new role.

(Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Writing by Elaine Lies; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

