Japan's Hashimoto says she was selected as new Tokyo 2020 president

Contributor
Tetsushi Kajimoto Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ISSEI KATO

TOKYO, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Japan's Seiko Hashimoto, a woman who has competed in seven Olympics, has been chosen as president of the Tokyo 2020 Organising committee, she said on Thursday, replacing a man who resigned over a furore about his sexist remarks.

Hashimoto had been Japan's Olympics minister until she resigned on Thursday to take up her new role.

