Japan's Haneda Airport to begin clearing JAL plane wreckage -media

Credit: REUTERS/ISSEI KATO

January 04, 2024 — 07:16 pm EST

Written by Rocky Swift for Reuters ->

TOKYO, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Crews at Tokyo's Haneda airport are scheduled to begin clearing the wreckage of a Japan Airlines 9201.T (JAL) plane from a runway on Friday morning, Japanese broadcaster TBS reported.

The JAL Airbus AIR.PA A350 collided with a Japanese Coast Guard turboprop on the runway while landing in Tokyo on Tuesday.

All 379 people on the JAL aircraft escaped before it was engulfed in flames, while five of the six crew on the Coast Guard craft died.

Crews began removal of the Coast Guard plane on Thursday, TBS said.

Transport authorities are probing the circumstances that led to the Coast Guard plane entering the runway where the passenger jet was landing.

The Coast Guard plane was making its third emergency trip to an earthquake zone within 24 hours when it collided with a passenger jet at a very busy airport, a Coast Guard official told Reuters.

Authorities have only just begun their investigations and aviation experts say it usually takes the failure of multiple safety guardrails for an airplane accident to happen.

The runway collision marked the first time a modern lightweight airliner has burnt down and is being seen as a test case for how well a new generation of carbon-composite airplanes copes with a catastrophic fire.

(Reporting by Rocky Swift; Editing by Jamie Freed)

