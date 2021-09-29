Japan's GPIF to avoid Chinese govt bonds even after benchmark inclusion

Adds details on the decision

TOKYO, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Japan's Government Pension Investment Fund (GPIF) will not invest in yuan-denominated Chinese government bonds due to settlement and liquidity issues,even after they will be included in a major bond index later this year, it said on Wednesday.

It will exclude Chinese government bonds from its benchmark after FTSE Russell's widely-used World Government Bond Index (WGBI) starts to include Chinese bonds later this year, the GPIF said.

Masataka Miyazono, president of GPIF, cited three reasons why the world's biggest pension fund thinks investing in Chinese bonds would be risky for a large investor like the GPIF, in minutes of its board meeting.

"Chinese government bonds cannot be settled in an international settlement system that can be used for other major government bonds. The market's liquidity is still limited compared with the size of GPIF's investment scale. Trading of futures is not allowed for foreign investors," he said.

