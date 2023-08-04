Japan's GPIF posts record quarterly profit of $133 bln

Adds details on record gains and comments in paragraph 1-3, stocks in paragraph 6, and portfolio breakdown in 7-8

TOKYO, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Japan's Government Pension Investment Fund (GPIF) reported on Friday a record quarterly investment return of 18.98 trillion yen ($133.2 billion), driven by the strong performance of global stocks and a weaker yen that inflated overseas returns.

The world's largest pension fund gained 9.49% over the three months through June, boosting its overall assets to 219.17 trillion yen.

The 9.49% return is a level that appears only once in nine years according to a probability model, GPIF President Masataka Miyazono said in a statement. This is just a short-term result and GPIF will continue to manage assets from long-term perspectives, he said.

The gain widened from 5.41% in the previous quarter.

The fund is closely watched by global financial markets because of its mammoth size.

During the April-June period, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 3.4%, while Japan's Nikkei stock average .N225 jumped 18.4%.

The GPIF's foreign stock portfolio posted a quarterly increase of 15.43%, while its Japanese stock portfolio gained 14.37%.

Its Japanese bond portfolio posted a rise of 0.36%, while its foreign bond portfolio gained 8.08%.

($1 = 142.5400 yen)

(Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

((Makiko.Yamazaki@thomsonreuters.com; +81-3-4563-2805;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.