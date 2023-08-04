News & Insights

Japan's GPIF posts record quarterly profit of $133 bln

Credit: REUTERS/TORU HANAI

August 04, 2023 — 03:30 am EDT

Written by Makiko Yamazaki for Reuters ->

Adds details on record gains and comments in paragraph 1-3, stocks in paragraph 6, and portfolio breakdown in 7-8

TOKYO, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Japan's Government Pension Investment Fund (GPIF) reported on Friday a record quarterly investment return of 18.98 trillion yen ($133.2 billion), driven by the strong performance of global stocks and a weaker yen that inflated overseas returns.

The world's largest pension fund gained 9.49% over the three months through June, boosting its overall assets to 219.17 trillion yen.

The 9.49% return is a level that appears only once in nine years according to a probability model, GPIF President Masataka Miyazono said in a statement. This is just a short-term result and GPIF will continue to manage assets from long-term perspectives, he said.

The gain widened from 5.41% in the previous quarter.

The fund is closely watched by global financial markets because of its mammoth size.

During the April-June period, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 3.4%, while Japan's Nikkei stock average .N225 jumped 18.4%.

The GPIF's foreign stock portfolio posted a quarterly increase of 15.43%, while its Japanese stock portfolio gained 14.37%.

Its Japanese bond portfolio posted a rise of 0.36%, while its foreign bond portfolio gained 8.08%.

($1 = 142.5400 yen)

(Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

((Makiko.Yamazaki@thomsonreuters.com; +81-3-4563-2805;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.