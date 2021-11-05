Japan's GPIF posts Q2 return of $16.5 bln, boosted by domestic stocks

Japan's Government Pension Investment Fund (GPIF) posted a second-quarter investment return of 1.88 trillion yen ($16.54 billion), fuelled by gains from domestic stocks, it said on Friday.

By the end of September, the fund had 26.79% of its portfolio in Japanese bonds, 24.17% in foreign bonds, 25.03% in domestic equities and 24.01% in foreign equities.

The pension fund has been shifting its portfolio away from unprofitable domestic bonds toward higher-yielding foreign assets, as domestic interest rates are ultra-low.

