Japan's GPIF posts $98.1 bln quarterly return as markets rally

TOKYO, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Japan's Government Pension Investment Fund (GPIF), the world's largest pension fund, said on Friday it made a third-quarter investment return of 10.35 trillion yen ($98.09 billion) as global stock markets rallied.

The fund managed 177.7 trillion yen worth of assets as of the end of December and its return on overall assets was 6.29% over the three-month period, it said in a statement.

($1 = 105.5200 yen)

(Reporting by Takashi Umekawa; Editing by Kim Coghill)

((Takashi.Umekawa@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.