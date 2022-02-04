Japan's GPIF posts $47 bln return in Q3 on solid overseas stocks

Credit: REUTERS/TORU HANAI

Japan's Government Pension Investment Fund (GPIF) said on Friday it posted a third-quarter investment return of 5.437 trillion yen ($47.29 billion) on gains from overseas stocks.

By the end of September, the fund had 24.95% of its portfolio in Japanese bonds, 24.46% in foreign bonds, 24.92% in domestic equities and 25.68% in foreign equities.

The pension fund has been shifting its portfolio away from unprofitable domestic bonds toward higher-yielding foreign assets, as domestic interest rates are ultra-low.

($1 = 114.9600 yen)

