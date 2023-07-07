Japan's GPIF posts $72 bln investment gain in Q4

TOKYO, July 7 (Reuters) - Japan's Government Investment Pension Fund (GPIF) reported on Friday an investment gain of 10.3 trillion yen ($71.77 billion) in January-March, ending a four-quarter losing streak.

The world's largest pension fund gained 5.41% for the quarter, raising its total assets above 200 trillion yen, it said in its 2022 annual report.

($1 = 143.5200 yen)

(Reporting by Anton Bridge Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

