Japan's GPIF posts $4.5 bln investment loss in Q2 as BOJ tweak hits bonds

November 02, 2023 — 03:22 am EDT

By Makiko Yamazaki

TOKYO, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Japan's Government Pension Investment Fund (GPIF) reported on Thursday its first negative return in three quarters with an investment loss of 683.2 billion yen ($4.54 billion) in July-September, as a policy tweak by the central bank hit the government bond market.

The world's largest pension fund lost 0.31% for the three months, trimming its overall assets to 219.3 trillion yen, it said in a statement.

The loss came after the fund, closely watched by global financial markets because of its mammoth size, posted a record quarterly investment return of 18.98 trillion yen in the previous quarter.

During the July-September period, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI dropped 2.6%, while Japan's benchmark Topix index .TOPX rose 1.5%.

The GPIF's foreign stock portfolio posted a quarterly loss of 0.1%, while its Japanese stock portfolio gained 2.5%.

Its Japanese bond portfolio posted a loss of 2.7%, while its foreign bond portfolio lost 0.8%.

The Bank of Japan (BOJ) took steps in July to allow long-term rates to move more freely in line with increasing inflation and growth, allowing the yield on the 10-year Japanese government bonds to cross 0.6% for the first time since 2014.

As of end-September, Japanese bonds accounted for 26.6% of its portfolio and foreign bonds accounted for 24.2%. Foreign equities accounted for 24.7% and domestic equities 24.5%.

($1 = 150.4200 yen)

