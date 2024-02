TOKYO, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Japan's Government Pension Investment Fund (GPIF) reported on Friday an investment gain of 5.7287 trillion yen ($39.14 billion) in October-December, following an investment loss the previous quarter.

($1 = 146.3800 yen)

(Reporting by Anton Bridge Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)

