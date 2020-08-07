Japan's GPIF earns $118 bln in Q1 returns as stock markets rally

Contributor
Takashi Umekawa Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/TORU HANAI

Japan's Government Pension Investment Fund (GPIF) said on Friday it earned a first-quarter investment return of 12.49 trillion yen ($118.4 billion) as global stock markets rallied, following its record quarterly investment loss in the previous quarter.

April-June overall return was 8.3%

Japanese stock portfolio achieved 10.95% return

Foreign stock portfolio earned 19.99%

Adds details of results

TOKYO, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Japan's Government Pension Investment Fund (GPIF) said on Friday it earned a first-quarter investment return of 12.49 trillion yen ($118.4 billion) as global stock markets rallied, following its record quarterly investment loss in the previous quarter.

GPIF, the world's largest pension fund, managed 162.1 trillion yen of assets as of end-June and its return on overall assets was 8.3% over the three month period, it said in a statement.

Japan's Nikkei stock average .N225 rose 23.4% during the quarter. The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 23.3%.

Its Japanese stock portfolio achieved a 10.95% return and the foreign stock portfolio earned 19.99%.

GPIF changed its portfolio in April, evenly splitting its allocation at 25% each for domestic and foreign stocks and domestic and foreign bonds.

As of end-June, the fund had 26.33% of its portfolio in Japanese bonds, 21.81% in foreign bonds, 24.37% in domestic equities and 27.49% in foreign equities.

In the three months through March, GPIF reported a record quarterly loss of 17.71 trillion yen after global stock markets plunged during the COVID-19 pandemic.

($1 = 105.4900 yen)

(Reporting by Takashi Umekawa; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

((Takashi.Umekawa@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters