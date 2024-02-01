News & Insights

Japan's government interest costs seen more than doubling over next decade -draft

February 01, 2024 — 11:37 pm EST

Written by Takaya Yamaguchi for Reuters ->

By Takaya Yamaguchi

TOKYO, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Japan faces more than a two-fold increase in annual interest payments on government debt to 24.8 trillion yen ($169 billion) over the next decade, draft government estimates seen by Reuters showed on Friday.

As the first step toward fixing tattered public finances, the government vowed to bring the primary budget for national and local governments combined to a surplus by the fiscal year ending in March 2026, a target analysts describe as a tall order.

