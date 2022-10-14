US Markets

Japan's FX diplomat says ready to act decisively vs volatile yen moves

Contributor
Leika Kihara Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ISSEI KATO

Japan's top currency diplomat Masato Kanda on Friday said authorities are ready to take decisive action in the currency market if excessive moves in the yen continue.

WASHINGTON, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Japan's top currency diplomat Masato Kanda on Friday said authorities are ready to take decisive action in the currency market if excessive moves in the yen continue.

"I think the moves have been somewhat rapid," Kanda said when asked whether the yen's decline in recent days had been volatile.

(Reporting by Leika Kihara in Washington; Editing by Mark Porter)

((Daniel.Burns@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular