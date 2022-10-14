Japan's FX diplomat says ready to act decisively vs volatile yen moves

WASHINGTON, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Japan's top currency diplomat Masato Kanda on Friday said authorities are ready to take decisive action in the currency market if excessive moves in the yen continue.

"I think the moves have been somewhat rapid," Kanda said when asked whether the yen's decline in recent days had been volatile.

(Reporting by Leika Kihara in Washington; Editing by Mark Porter)

((Daniel.Burns@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.