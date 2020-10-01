Japan's Furukawa sees nearly flat copper output growth in second-half of FY20/21

Contributor
Yuka Obayashi Reuters
Published

Japanese smelter Furukawa Co Ltd said on Thursday it expected to produce 37,788 tonnes of refined copper in the second half of the 2020/21 financial year, up 0.1% from the year-go period.

TOKYO, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Japanese smelter Furukawa Co Ltd 5715.T said on Thursday it expected to produce 37,788 tonnes of refined copper in the second half of the 2020/21 financial year, up 0.1% from the year-go period.

The second half runs from October to March.

Following are details of Furukawa's output plan, with comparisons against estimated first-half production and actual second-half production for the 2019/20 financial year, which ended on March 31.

(copper in tonnes):

H2 FY20/21

H1 FY20/21

H2 FY19/20

Copper

37,788

37,604

37,758

(Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Yuka.Obayashi@thomsonreuters.com; +813-6441-1798))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More