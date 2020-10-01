Japan's Furukawa sees nearly flat copper output growth in second-half of FY20/21

TOKYO, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Japanese smelter Furukawa Co Ltd 5715.T said on Thursday it expected to produce 37,788 tonnes of refined copper in the second half of the 2020/21 financial year, up 0.1% from the year-go period.

The second half runs from October to March.

Following are details of Furukawa's output plan, with comparisons against estimated first-half production and actual second-half production for the 2019/20 financial year, which ended on March 31.

(copper in tonnes):

H2 FY20/21

H1 FY20/21

H2 FY19/20

Copper

37,788

37,604

37,758

(Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

