Japan's Furukawa plans 34.2% y/y reduction in H2 copper output

TOKYO, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Japanese smelter Furukawa Co Ltd 5715.T plans to produce 23,301 metric tons of refined copper in the second half of the 2023/24 financial year, down 34.2% from the same period a year earlier, it said on Monday.

The second half of Japan's financial year is from October to March.

The drop in output comes after Mitsubishi Materials Corp 5711.Ttook full ownership of the Onahama Smelting and Refining copper joint venture from April, buying the stakes of Furukawa and DOWA Holdings 5714.T.

Following are details of Furukawa's output plan, with comparisons against estimated production in the first half of the 2023/24 year and actual production in the second half of the 2022/23 financial year, which ended on March 31.

(copper in tonnes):

H2 FY23/24

H1 FY23/24

H2 FY22/23

Copper

23,301

24,962

35,401

