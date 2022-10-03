Japan's Furukawa plans 0.4% increase in second-half copper output

Publisher
Reuters
Published

Japanese smelter Furukawa Co plans to produce 35,361 tonnes of refined copper in the October-March period of the 2022/23 financial year, up 0.4% from a year earlier, it said on Monday.

TOKYO, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Japanese smelter Furukawa Co 5715.T plans to produce 35,361 tonnes of refined copper in the October-March period of the 2022/23 financial year, up 0.4% from a year earlier, it said on Monday.

Following are details of Furukawa's output plan, with comparisons against estimated production in the first half of the 2022/23 financial year and actual production in the second half of 2021/22.

(copper in tonnes):

H2 FY22/23

H1 FY22/23

H2 FY21/22

Copper

35,361

34,741

35,207

(Reporting by Yuka Obayashi Editing by David Goodman )

((Yuka.Obayashi@thomsonreuters.com; +813-4520-1265))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More