Japan's Furukawa plans 0.4% increase in second-half copper output

TOKYO, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Japanese smelter Furukawa Co 5715.T plans to produce 35,361 tonnes of refined copper in the October-March period of the 2022/23 financial year, up 0.4% from a year earlier, it said on Monday.

Following are details of Furukawa's output plan, with comparisons against estimated production in the first half of the 2022/23 financial year and actual production in the second half of 2021/22.

(copper in tonnes):

H2 FY22/23

H1 FY22/23

H2 FY21/22

Copper

35,361

34,741

35,207

(Reporting by Yuka Obayashi Editing by David Goodman )

