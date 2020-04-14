Japan's Fukoku Life plans to boost stocks, foreign bond without FX hedge in current financial year

TOKYO, April 14 (Reuters) - Japan's Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance FKMLI.UL plans to step up investment in stocks in the financial year to March, seeking portfolio diversification to secure steady income to offset low global bond yields, a senior official said on Tuesday.

While Fukoku Life expects markets to remain volatile for the time being, it plans to increase the holding of Japanese stocks by 20 billion yen ($185 million) and foreign stocks by 50 billion yen by next March, Yusuke Onodera, general manager of investment planning at Fukoku, told Reuters.

($1 = 107.7100 yen)

(Reporting by Hideyuki Sano, Mariko Sakaguchi Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)

