Japan's Fukoku Life plans to boost stocks, foreign bond without FX hedge in current financial year

Japan's Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance [FKMLI.UL] plans to step up investment in stocks in the financial year to March, seeking portfolio diversification to secure steady income to offset low global bond yields, a senior official said on Tuesday.

While Fukoku Life expects markets to remain volatile for the time being, it plans to increase the holding of Japanese stocks by 20 billion yen ($185 million) and foreign stocks by 50 billion yen by next March, Yusuke Onodera, general manager of investment planning at Fukoku, told Reuters.

