Japan's Fujitsu, Mizuho, PeptiDream to form joint venture to develop COVID-19 treatments

TOKYO, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Fujitsu Ltd, Mizuho Financial Group Inc, and drugmaker PeptiDream Inc said on Thursday they are forming a joint venture to develop treatments for COVID-19.

The new company, to be called PeptiAID Inc, will research and develop peptide therapeutics for the current SARS-CoV-2 virus and potential future coronavirus outbreaks, the companies said in a release.

The joint venture also includes Takenaka Corp and Kishida Chemical Co.

(Reporting by Rocky Swift; Editing by Kim Coghill)

