TOKYO, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Japan's Fujifilm Holdings Corp 4901.T said on Friday it had discontinued the development of its anti-influenza drug Avigan as a COVID-19 treatment.

The company had halted Avigan's enrolment in a clinical trial in March.

(Reporting by Kantaro Komiya Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)

((Kantaro.Komiya@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @kantarokomiya;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.