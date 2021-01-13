Cryptocurrencies

Japan’s FSA Says XRP Not a Security: Report

The top securities watchdog in Japan told The Block Wednesday that it does not consider XRP to be a security, siding against its U.S. counterpart in the debate roiling the token’s issuer, Ripple Labs.

  • The Financial Services Agency said XRP does not meet the definition of a security under Japanese law., The Block said.
  • While FSA’s opinion has no bearing on the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s current litigation against Ripple Labs, it highlights the lack of consensus on XRP’s status among securities regulators.
  • Japanese financial company SBI Holdings has previously asserted that XRP is a crypto-asset under Japanese law. SBI is a strong supporter of Ripple and the XRP ecosystem.

